Edwin Scribner

Edwin George Scribner

Edwin George Scribner, 74 years of age, of Fairbury passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on August 12, 1948 in Hastings to Robert and Leora (Wilcox) Scribner. Edwin served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He attended Central Bible College in Springfield, MO where he became a Pastor. While at college, Edwin met Kathleen Cline and were married at the Beatrice Assembly of God Church in 1975. He held several jobs but most recently making pizza at Casey's in Fairbury. Edwin was a member of Believe Assembly of God Church in Jansen. He enjoyed theatre, NASCAR, Husker and Chiefs football and supporting his grandchildren.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Vicky Hartsough and husband Eric of Battlefield, MO, Tiffany Lueders and husband Mike of Beatrice; grandchildren, Connor, Gene and Dalton Lueders; brother, Kevin Scribner and wife Bonnie of Hastings; sisters, Cleo Mousel and husband Dan of Roseland, Nadine Barragan and husband Jesse, Amy Bitner and husband Mike; brother-in-law, Bill Nicholson, all of Hastings; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin and Bob; sister, Marcia Nicholson; 1 niece; and 1 great-niece.

Services will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.