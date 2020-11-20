Eileen G. Damkroger

Eileen G. Damkroger, 101 years of age, of DeWitt passed away at her home Monday evening, November 16, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1919 at Pickrell to Harm and Minnie (Duitsman) Oltman and was a graduate of Holmesville High School. Growing up on the farm near Holmesville was tough in the 1930's so they moved into Beatrice and there she worked at Wendling Bakery for some time before Eileen and Henry “Hank” Damkroger Sr. married on September 1, 1946 in Beatrice. They had two sons, Henry “Hank” Jr. and Douglas. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt where she sang in the choir and served on various Women's Circles. While Hank Sr. farmed, Eileen loved to garden and loved to grow flowers. She also kept busy selling Luzier Cosmetics for over 50 years and had many lifetime customers.

Survivors include her sons Henry “Hank” Damkroger Jr. and Douglas Damkroger, both of DeWitt; brother-in-law Clarence Zimmerman of Beatrice; nieces and nephews Lisa Ugland of Charlotte, NC, Dean Zimmerman of Filley, Ron, Richard and Gary Splittgerber of Fort Collins, CO; and cousin Kris Blecha of Steinauer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Henry “Hank” Damkroger (2004); and sisters Helena Zimmerman and Marie Frey.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt and at the church one hour preceding the service on Wednesday. Family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Wearing masks are required and social distancing will be observed at all public events. A memorial has been established to the church, Dewitt Legion Auxiliary, and the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Dept. with the funeral home in charge. Sign Eileen's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.