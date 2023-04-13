Eileen Julia (Kracke) Helmke, 98, of Beatrice, died Monday night, April 10, 2023 at the PEO Home in Beatrice. She was born on April 3, 1925 at the family farm home in rural Plymouth to Gus and Ella (Schuerman) Kracke. In early infancy she was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. Eileen attended District #76, completed her 7th and 8th grades at St. Paul's Lutheran Parochial School and was confirmed in 1938. She attended Plymouth High School and graduated in 1942. Following graduation, she helped her parents on the family farm until she was united in marriage to Delmer J. Helmke on September 21, 1943 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. They moved to a farm northwest of Pickrell where they resided for 51 years until 1994 when they moved to Beatrice. Their marriage was blessed with two sons and two daughters, Joan, Stanley, Myron and Roselyn. Eileen remained active in her role as a daughter, sister, wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and friend. Her life revolved around her family, church, farm work, gardening and flowers. She also loved photography, playing cards and was a collector of teddy bears. Eileen was active in her church and community. She was a member of the WELCA Willing Workers Circle of the church. She was a charter member of the Thrifty Workers Extension Club for 45 years. In 1995 the club withdrew from extension and again she became a charter member of the newly formed Thrifty Workers Club. She was also a charter member of the Soap Creek Lady Bug Kitchen Band from 1968-1999, which she enjoyed very much. She was a long-time member of her birthday club. By the grace of God, Delmer and Eileen were privileged to celebrate their Golden Anniversary with family and friends in 1993. They were married over 62 years.