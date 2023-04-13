Eileen Julia (Kracke) Helmke
Eileen Julia (Kracke) Helmke, 98, of Beatrice, died Monday night, April 10, 2023 at the PEO Home in Beatrice. She was born on April 3, 1925 at the family farm home in rural Plymouth to Gus and Ella (Schuerman) Kracke. In early infancy she was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. Eileen attended District #76, completed her 7th and 8th grades at St. Paul's Lutheran Parochial School and was confirmed in 1938. She attended Plymouth High School and graduated in 1942. Following graduation, she helped her parents on the family farm until she was united in marriage to Delmer J. Helmke on September 21, 1943 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth. They moved to a farm northwest of Pickrell where they resided for 51 years until 1994 when they moved to Beatrice. Their marriage was blessed with two sons and two daughters, Joan, Stanley, Myron and Roselyn. Eileen remained active in her role as a daughter, sister, wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother and friend. Her life revolved around her family, church, farm work, gardening and flowers. She also loved photography, playing cards and was a collector of teddy bears. Eileen was active in her church and community. She was a member of the WELCA Willing Workers Circle of the church. She was a charter member of the Thrifty Workers Extension Club for 45 years. In 1995 the club withdrew from extension and again she became a charter member of the newly formed Thrifty Workers Club. She was also a charter member of the Soap Creek Lady Bug Kitchen Band from 1968-1999, which she enjoyed very much. She was a long-time member of her birthday club. By the grace of God, Delmer and Eileen were privileged to celebrate their Golden Anniversary with family and friends in 1993. They were married over 62 years.
Survivors include her children, Joan (Robert) Ackland, Stanley (Lynne) Helmke, Myron (Donna) Helmke, and Roselyn (Ted) Guenther; ten grandchildren, Steve (Jeanne) Ackland, Gene (Beth) Ackland, Tony Buhr, Chad Helmke, Valerie Helmke, Scott Helmke, Jason (Laura) Helmke, Matt (Jill) Helmke, Clinton Guenther (fiance' Natalie Muller), and Dustin (Amy) Guenther; niece, Janice Spilker-Pieper; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmer, who died on April 24, 2006; son-in-law, Larry Buhr; grandson, Dan Ackland; parents, Gus and Ella Kracke; sister and brother-in-law, Vernita and Rev. Milton Weishahn; nephew, Bradley Weishahn; niece, Joyce Lambert; parents-in-law, Dick and Lillie Helmke.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church of rural DeWitt with Pastor Myron Meyer officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church's youtube and Facebook page. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 A.M on Friday in the fellowship room of the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with Lee Spilker and Cindy Holsing in charge. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from noon until 8:00 P.M. and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. www.foxfuneralhome.net. Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of arrangements.