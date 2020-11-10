Eileen Oltman, 84, of Marysville, KS, died November 5 in Marysville. Eileen was a teacher for over 40 years. Starting in a one room schoolhouse and then moved to Central Elementary School in Marysville. Most importantly, Eileen was a farmer's wife, mother and grandmother. Eileen was herself a farmer and enjoyed gardening, cooking and taking care of and feeding every person and animal she encountered. Eileen enjoyed dancing with Allen, her husband, and loved Polka music that she could blast at any chance in the car to the delight of her children! Eileen will be missed and remembered by so many. Her wit and sense of humor will last a lifetime. Her wisdom, kindness and love were unlimited and will not be extinguished with her passing.