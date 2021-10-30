On Monday, October 25th, Eileen Ratigan, loving daughter, sister, and aunt, passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness. Eileen was born in Omaha on September 26th, 1958 to Molly (Malone) and Jerry Ratigan. Eileen studied music at University of Northern Iowa after high school, and pre-veterinary medicine later in life. She worked in sales and real estate, managed the Omaha Mavericks and was influential in Omaha's downtown re-development as manager for the Greenhouse Building Project, and as an activist, was responsible for preventing the destruction of many of the old historic buildings in the Haymarket and downtown Omaha, saving them for future generations to enjoy. She created Book Omaha, a venue booking business, and started a church and statuary decorating company, Sacred Heart Church Art, which she ran until she was no longer able to because of her health. Eileen had a great passion for life and was a very talented artist and musician. She was a member, for many years, of The Turfmen, a beloved Omaha Irish band, and played with many other local and regional artists as well. She played the bass and Irish whistle, and sang like an angel in her strong alto voice. The statuary and churches she decorated were extraordinary and she has bequeathed to the world a legacy of beauty. Everything she did, she tackled with all the skill and force of her being. Eileen was a faithful Catholic all her life and she possessed an intense will and drive to do what she believed was right. She exhibited great compassion for her fellow man and was always helping someone who was in trouble or need, even when she was in a tough spot herself. She loved animals, especially horses and kitties and her faithful dog, Woggles. They were her children. Eileen had a tremendous intellect, was extremely competitive, and a lot of fun. She was an athlete, an outdoorswoman, a great cook and a consummate hostess. Every gathering she attended was enlivened by her quick wit and infectious smile, her enthusiasm and energy. She will be greatly missed.