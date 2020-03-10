Elaine Knabe

Elaine Ruth Knabe
Elaine Ruth Knabe, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Homestead House Monday morning March 9, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1928 to Carl and Sena (Pollman) Gerdes at the farm home north of Marysville, KS. She was baptized of October 7, 1928 by Pastor Leo Hoefer and her parents' home. She attended Sunrise Public School for her elementary education in Marshall County, KS. She was confirmed on April 18, 1943 at Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran Church, Wymore, NE by Rev. John Janssen. He memory verse was John 14:6, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” Elaine graduated from Marysville High School in May 22, 1946 and had worked at the Marshall County ASC office and Baker Motor Co. in Marysville. On May 22, 1949 Elaine married Arnold Knabe at Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran Church by Reverend John Janssen. Their wedding bible verse was Ruth 1:16. Arnold and Elaine were blessed with 5 children; Connie, Sandra, Warren, Janet and Steven. Arnold and Elaine lived and farmed southeast of Odell, NE until their retirement and move to Beatrice in 1995. Elaine was active in her church activities at Bethlehem Lutheran Church which was her home church since her marriage. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, puzzles, listening to music, and watching baseball games on TV.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband Arnold (2007); infant daughter Sandra; and infant granddaughter Sarah Beach. Survivors include her children Connie (Joseph) Block of Hampton, Warren (Theresa) Knabe of Wymore, Janet (David) Beach of Manhattan, KS, and Steven (Lisa) Knabe of Hortonville, WI; 11 grandchildren Kristen Block of Knoxville, TN, Karl (Kerry) Block Hampton, John (Ranay) Knabe of Wymore, Melissa (Vince) Wetter of Marysville, Michelle (Joshua) Scott of Pleasant Hill, MO, William (Heather) Knabe of Marysville, Emily (Tom) Forke of Indonesia, Zachary Beach of Lawrence, KS, Rachel (Gage) Benne of Columbia, MD, Matthew Knabe (fiancé Samantha Zurfluh) Appleton, WI, and Anne Marie Knabe of Hortonville, WI; 22 great-grandchildren; sister Lola Mae Rengstorf of Bremen, KS; sisters-in-law Iola Ottersberg of Wymore and Della Knabe of Adams; many cousins, friends and neighbors.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Reverend Aaron Fenker officiating. Interment at the church cemetery. The body will lie in state Friday from 10 A.M.-8:00 P.M. with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 P.M. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice, and in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 P.M. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Bethlehem Church, The Lutheran Hour, and the Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Elaine's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
Service information
10:00AM-8:00PM
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
6:00PM-7:30PM
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310