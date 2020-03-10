Elaine Knabe

Elaine Ruth Knabe, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Homestead House Monday morning March 9, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1928 to Carl and Sena (Pollman) Gerdes at the farm home north of Marysville, KS. She was baptized of October 7, 1928 by Pastor Leo Hoefer and her parents' home. She attended Sunrise Public School for her elementary education in Marshall County, KS. She was confirmed on April 18, 1943 at Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran Church, Wymore, NE by Rev. John Janssen. He memory verse was John 14:6, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” Elaine graduated from Marysville High School in May 22, 1946 and had worked at the Marshall County ASC office and Baker Motor Co. in Marysville. On May 22, 1949 Elaine married Arnold Knabe at Immanuel (State Line) Lutheran Church by Reverend John Janssen. Their wedding bible verse was Ruth 1:16. Arnold and Elaine were blessed with 5 children; Connie, Sandra, Warren, Janet and Steven. Arnold and Elaine lived and farmed southeast of Odell, NE until their retirement and move to Beatrice in 1995. Elaine was active in her church activities at Bethlehem Lutheran Church which was her home church since her marriage. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, puzzles, listening to music, and watching baseball games on TV.