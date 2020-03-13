Elaine Knabe
View Comments

Elaine Knabe

{{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Ruth Knabe

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church with Reverend Aaron Fenker officiating. Interment at the church cemetery. The body will lie in state Friday from 10 A.M.-8:00 P.M. with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 P.M. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice, and in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 P.M. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Bethlehem Church, The Lutheran Hour, and the Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Elaine's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Elaine Knabe, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News