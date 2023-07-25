Elaine May (Boosinger) Buhr

Elaine May (Boosinger) Buhr, 69 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was born on Sunday, July 26, 1953 in Beatrice to Vernon and Rosalee (Carel) Boosinger. Elaine attended Beatrice High School. She married Michael Buhr on August 1, 1969 in Fairbury. Elaine enjoyed camping, boating, riding horses and cruising around in her and Mike's T-bucket.

Elaine is survived by her son, Steven Buhr and wife Airian; daughter, Lisa Busboom, both of Beatrice; grandchildren, Natasha Buhr, Damien Buhr, Brett Richards; great grandchildren, Myles Marky, Sophia Mae Buhr, Alexa Rene Buhr; brothers, Jim Boosinger and wife Debbie of Beatrice, Mike Boosinger and wife Janese of Wymore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael on February 7, 2017; sister, Rosemary Summerlin; brother-in-law, Kenneth Buhr; and niece, Jenifer Parde.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, July 28, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.