Elaine Weichel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine “Kay” Weichel

Elaine “Kay” (Schroeder) Weichel, 75 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury. She was born on November 23, 1944 in Seward to Willard and Selma (Hockemeyer) Schroeder. Kay graduated from Seward High School in 1963 and attended the Lincoln School of Business. She loved being involved in Rural Youth where she met her husband Richard at a square dance event. They were married on September 6, 1969 at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Kay was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth. She was active in Ladies Aid at the church and the Extension Club in DeWitt. Kay enjoyed gardening, quilting, traveling with her husband and especially spending time with her grandsons.

Kay is survived by her son, Barry and wife Andrea of Plymouth; twin grandsons, Damyn and Dylan; sister-in-law, Roxine Weichel of Beatrice; cousins, Bill and Cindy Imig of Lincoln, Ken and Patti Imig of Seward; and a niece, Tracy Karl and husband Brad of DeWitt. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard on October 24, 2005; brother-in-law, Robert Weichel; nephew, Ryan Weichel; and parents-in-law, Fred and Irma Weichel.

Graveside Inurnment Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Paul's Cemetery west of Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. The service will be live fed on the mortuary's facebook page. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Elaine Weichel , please visit Tribute Store.