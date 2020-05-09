Elaine Weichel
Graveside Inurnment Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Paul's Cemetery west of Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. The service will be live fed on the mortuary's facebook page. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

