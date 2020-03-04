E. Elayne Sullivan, age 85 of Wymore passed away on March 3, 2020 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on December 13, 1934 outside of Wymore to Arnold and Edith (Shottenkirk) Friedeman. She attended school at Union Center until her senior year where she was a graduate of Wymore High School. On May 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to John L. Sullivan. She worked at Form Fit and was a patient shopper for Beatrice State Developmental Center. She was a past board member of the Blue Springs Cemetery and Friends of the Wymore Library and was a member of the Blue Springs Methodist Church where she was a past treasurer. Elayne enjoyed embroidering, cooking, baking – pies were her specialty, and canning.