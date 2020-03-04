E. Elayne Sullivan
E. Elayne Sullivan, age 85 of Wymore passed away on March 3, 2020 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on December 13, 1934 outside of Wymore to Arnold and Edith (Shottenkirk) Friedeman. She attended school at Union Center until her senior year where she was a graduate of Wymore High School. On May 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to John L. Sullivan. She worked at Form Fit and was a patient shopper for Beatrice State Developmental Center. She was a past board member of the Blue Springs Cemetery and Friends of the Wymore Library and was a member of the Blue Springs Methodist Church where she was a past treasurer. Elayne enjoyed embroidering, cooking, baking – pies were her specialty, and canning.
Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Janet Roberts and husband Randy of Blue Springs, Donald Sullivan and wife Becky of Wymore, and Chris Sullivan and wife Melinda of Doniphan; grandchildren, Jeff Roberts, Brett (Emma Martin) Roberts, Mitch (Delaney) Roberts, Greg (Diane) Sullivan, Michael (Courtney) Sullivan, Ethan (Chelsey) Sullivan, Betsy (Dan) Olson, Colby Klahn, John Sullivan, and Dylan Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Bexleigh and Raleigh Roberts, Katie, Thomas, Deklan, Irelyn, Brooks, and Theo Sullivan, and Easton Klahn; siblings, Lela Miller, Doris King, Dale (Bev) Friedemann, and Evelyn (Warren) Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Harry Larkins and Richard Sullivan; lifelong friends, Joan Frase and Catherine McKiddy; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John L. Sullivan; grandson, Kenton Sullivan; and siblings, Verna Larkins, Elden Friedemann, Dean Friedeman, Arnola Gerwick, and Arnold (Lee) Friedemann.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. Closed casket visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Blue Springs Cemetery and the Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund with the funeral home in charge. Sign Elayne's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.
Service information
10:00AM-8:00PM
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE 68466
11:00AM
618 W. 'M' St
Wymore, NE 68466