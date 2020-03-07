Elayne Sullivan
Elayne Sullivan

E. Elayne Sullivan

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Blue Springs Cemetery and the Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund with the funeral home in charge. Sign Elayne's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.

