Elda E. Oltmans, 84, of DeWitt passed away at a Lincoln hospital on Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020. She was born at Washington County, Kan. on a farm south of Odell to George and Alma Scheele on September 26, 1935. She was baptized October 6, 1935 by Pastor William Mahler at Trinity Lutheran Church northeast of Hanover, Kan. and attended Trinity Lutheran Parochial School through the 8th grade. She was confirmed by Pastor Theodore Kauffeld on April 10, 1949. The memory verse given her that day was Psalm 145:18-19. She grew up on the family farm helping her parents and siblings with housework, the animal chores and farm work. She also found herself being called on by many other families nearby for house cleaning, as a help (maid) doing whatever needed to be done as their families grew. Everyone seemed to like her homemade bread and cookies and she enjoyed baking and cooking. She married Harlen Oltmans on April 19, 1969 (wedding text – Joshua 24:15) and they moved to a farm near DeWitt, where Harlen had been farming and her work continued as before, working outdoors raising the animals and helping Harlen with the farming. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of rural DeWitt and a member of WELCA and the adult Senior Choir of the church. Her enjoyment was singing, especially church hymns. She easily would memorize those, especially favorite ones and would sing those while working. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing, bowling, country western songs and polka music. She especially enjoyed card playing with family and friends. She was a devoted farm wife. She loved her family and friends and although never a mom herself, her many years of being a hired maid in many different places, many children knew her as “Mom”.