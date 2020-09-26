 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elda E. Oltmans
View Comments

Elda E. Oltmans

{{featured_button_text}}

Elda E. Oltmans

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) of rural DeWitt with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. Masks are encouraged at the church and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. Private burial was held at the church cemetery on April 10, 2020. www.foxfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News