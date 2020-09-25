Elda E. Oltmans

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Soap Creek) of rural DeWitt with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. Masks are encouraged at the church and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. Private burial was held at the church cemetery on April 10, 2020. www.foxfuneralhome.net