Eldon L. Whitehead, 81, of Holmesville, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home. He was born on February 23, 1940 in Holmesville. Eldon graduated from Holmesville High School in 1958 and was involved in basketball and track. He proudly served in the National Guard and farmed. He worked with his dad building houses and later went back into farming, which was his passion. He also enjoyed welding for others and at Encore, Exmark and Husqvarna. On July 15, 1961 he married Margaret Hansen at the First Baptist Church in Beatrice. Eldon was very active at Christ Community Church in Beatrice where he served as an elder and deacon for 28 years and led multiple Bible studies. He loved and worshiped the Lord with his words and deeds. He was a volunteer girls basketball coach at Wymore Southern High School from 1993-2010 where he impacted many lives. He believed in “his girls” more than they believed in themselves. Eldon was known to be heard saying to his children, granddaughters, and athletes: “Get the ball in the air!” Because of his teasing and always being funny, the nephews nicknamed him “Goofy.” His granddaughters liked it so much they started calling him “Papa Goofy or Papa G.” People will remember him as warm, ornery, and accepting, but also showing tough love. He was known for friendly teasing, his powerful testimony, his unfailing work ethic, generous smile, and willingness to come out and help anyone in need at any time. His hobbies included attending his granddaughter's cross country meets, basketball games and track meets. He also won several bowling trophies and took up the game of golf which he enjoyed greatly. He was happiest with his family and at sporting events.