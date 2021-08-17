Eldon L. Whitehead
Eldon L. Whitehead, 81, of Holmesville, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at his home. He was born on February 23, 1940 in Holmesville. Eldon graduated from Holmesville High School in 1958 and was involved in basketball and track. He proudly served in the National Guard and farmed. He worked with his dad building houses and later went back into farming, which was his passion. He also enjoyed welding for others and at Encore, Exmark and Husqvarna. On July 15, 1961 he married Margaret Hansen at the First Baptist Church in Beatrice. Eldon was very active at Christ Community Church in Beatrice where he served as an elder and deacon for 28 years and led multiple Bible studies. He loved and worshiped the Lord with his words and deeds. He was a volunteer girls basketball coach at Wymore Southern High School from 1993-2010 where he impacted many lives. He believed in “his girls” more than they believed in themselves. Eldon was known to be heard saying to his children, granddaughters, and athletes: “Get the ball in the air!” Because of his teasing and always being funny, the nephews nicknamed him “Goofy.” His granddaughters liked it so much they started calling him “Papa Goofy or Papa G.” People will remember him as warm, ornery, and accepting, but also showing tough love. He was known for friendly teasing, his powerful testimony, his unfailing work ethic, generous smile, and willingness to come out and help anyone in need at any time. His hobbies included attending his granddaughter's cross country meets, basketball games and track meets. He also won several bowling trophies and took up the game of golf which he enjoyed greatly. He was happiest with his family and at sporting events.
In his later years the complications from being a two-time cancer survivor robbed him of his strength and stamina. It also gave him a softness the family treasured. During this time with his positive attitude, he taught family patience, and allowed them to show him a small measure of the service he had long showed family.
His memory will be cherished and his legacy will live on through his beautiful wife of 60 years, Marge Whitehead of Holmesville; son, Rodney (Becky) Whitehead of Beatrice; daughter, Crystal (Kolin) Haecker of Davenport; five grandchildren, Karlee Haecker, Haylee Haecker, Rylee Haecker, Brandy (Justin) Block, and Stevie Harker; four great-grandchildren, Bostin and Ellis Block, and Lincoln and Sybelle Harker; brothers, Charles (Janet) Whitehead of Beatrice, Marvin “Doc” Whitehead of Holmesville, and Steven (Janelle) Whitehead of Holmesville; sisters, Vicki (Gene) Roeber of Beatrice and Kris (Todd) Wilcox of Barneston; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evern and Lois Hawkins Whitehead; brother, Richard Whitehead; sister, Dorothy Whitehead; parents-in-law, Arnie and Ruby Hansen.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. The service will be live-streamed by the church. Private burial will be held prior to the memorial service at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and not at the church on Tuesday. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to AseraCare Hospice. The family sends their heartfelt thanks to all the nurses and aides who showed Eldon compassion, love and kindness the last several years