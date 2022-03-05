Eldon Wasserman
Eldon Wasserman, 84, of Plymouth passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Gardenside in Fairbury. He was born on September 20, 1937 in Bremen, KS and attended school in Odell. He married LaVon Lohse April 2, 1961 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Bremen, KS and they moved to Plymouth in 1965. He was a farmer for Callen, Inc. near Odell, worked in the shipping department at Store Kraft in Beatrice, and then for his brother Melvin at Farmers Building and Equipment in Plymouth. He bought the business from his brother, and it became A-1 Dairy Supply. He was also a self-employed builder retiring in 2004. He was a former member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Bremen, and Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. He became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth after the closure of Immanuel. He served on the Plymouth Fire Department, was an EMT, and a former member of the Plymouth Businessmen's Club.
Survivors include his wife, LaVon Wasserman of Plymouth; daughter, Debra (Pastor Stuart) Freese of Hooper; son, Marc Wasserman of Plymouth; daughter, Becky Billesbach and friend Daryl Riesen of Plymouth; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Billesbach of Omaha, Michael Huls of Pleasantdale, and Caleb Freese of Hooper; great-granddaughter, Elenor Rodriguez; brother, Leonard (Delores) Wasserman of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Verna Wasserman of Lincoln; in-laws, Karen (Delmar) Schotte of Marysville and Gary (Julie) Lohse of Lincoln; nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Clara (Meyer) Wasserman; granddaughter, Alicia Freese; brother, Melvin Wasserman; sister, Irene (Frederick) Bartels; parents-in-law, Frederick and Hertha Lohse.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth with Pastor Fred Berger officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Inurnment will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery of rural Plymouth. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Plymouth on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and not at the church. Cremation will follow the visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Plymouth.