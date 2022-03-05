Eldon Wasserman, 84, of Plymouth passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Gardenside in Fairbury. He was born on September 20, 1937 in Bremen, KS and attended school in Odell. He married LaVon Lohse April 2, 1961 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Bremen, KS and they moved to Plymouth in 1965. He was a farmer for Callen, Inc. near Odell, worked in the shipping department at Store Kraft in Beatrice, and then for his brother Melvin at Farmers Building and Equipment in Plymouth. He bought the business from his brother, and it became A-1 Dairy Supply. He was also a self-employed builder retiring in 2004. He was a former member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Bremen, and Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. He became a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Plymouth after the closure of Immanuel. He served on the Plymouth Fire Department, was an EMT, and a former member of the Plymouth Businessmen's Club.