Eleanor Archer

Eleanor G. (Witkowski) Archer was born in Beatrice March 4, 1929 and died in Omaha May 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas E. “Ernie” Archer; parents, William and Helena Witkowski of Beatrice; sisters, Regina Byers and Elaine Lueken; brothers: Larry, Donald, and Ron Witkowski; brother-in-law, Carl Kass; son-in-law, Jeff Kriha. She is survived by children: Tim Archer (Janice) of Traverse City, MI, Sue Pfeffer (Dennis), Peg Kriha, Jeanne Rice (Tom), Dan Archer (Dani), all of Omaha, Mary Koenig (Dan) of Council Bluffs, and Teresa Sims (Michael Lee) of Omaha; brother, John Witkowski (Ann) of Wayne; sister, Cathie Kass of Omaha; sisters-in-law, Pat Witkowski and Sue Witkowski of Lincoln; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at New Cassel and the Josie Harper Hospice House.