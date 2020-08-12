Eleanor Leona Grabouski

Eleanor Leona (Pieper) Grabouski, age 90, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on August 7, 2020. Faith-filled, patient, kind, gracious, hospitable, an encourager, a prayer warrior, a good listener, loving wife, nurturing mother, grandmother & great grandmother--all of these describe Eleanor. She loved the Lord with all her heart and lived a life reflecting Him. “As God's chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” Colossians 3:12. With her beautiful penmanship, Eleanor wrote so many cards, notes and letters of encouragement. She brightened our days with singing, and saw the best in others. Eleanor was the fourth of 5 children born September 23, 1929 to William and Dora Pieper of Beatrice. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school. Following her graduation from Beatrice High School in 1945, she worked for Beatrice Medical Group as a receptionist. Eleanor married Philip Grabouski on March 28, 1948 at a country church, Emmaus Lutheran, where she was also baptized and confirmed. They farmed south of Beatrice, moving to North Platte in 1957 after Philip accepted a position as Assistant Professor of Agronomy for the University of Nebraska. Their marriage was blessed with 8 children—Jan, Joy, Jeff, Jill, Julie, Jody, Jim & John, arriving over eleven and a half years. Eleanor was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for nearly 60 years. After her children were grown, she served as a teacher's aide at Our Redeemer School for 9 years. She enjoyed traveling with husband Philip in retirement. After husband Phil's passing in 2015 she relocated to Legacy Estates in Lincoln, where she was given loving care.