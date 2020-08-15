Eleanor Leona Grabouski

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Christ Lincoln Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner Street Lincoln. Visitation, with family present, Monday, August 17, 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, 1616 West B Street, North Platte; graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., with burial alongside her husband at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell. Services will be held following all current health directives regarding Covid-19. The service will be streamed via Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page for those that cannot attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran School; KJLT Christian Radio in North Platte; Maranatha Bible Camp, Maxwell.