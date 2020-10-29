Eleanor Oltman

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Pastor Joel Vogel officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are designated to the family's choice. Visitation will be held at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.