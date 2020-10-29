 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eleanor Oltman
View Comments

Eleanor Oltman

{{featured_button_text}}

Eleanor L. Oltman

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Pastor Joel Vogel officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Burial will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are designated to the family's choice. Visitation will be held at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News