Eleanor Oltman

Eleanor L. Oltman, 85, of Lincoln died Monday, October 26, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on February 5, 1935 at Beatrice and graduated from Clatonia High School in 1953. She attended Doane College at Crete for two years. She married Robert Oltman on October 16, 1955 at the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia and they lived and farmed near Cortland. She worked as a lab tech for the State of Nebraska for ten years. They retired in 1996. They then lived at various locations until moving to Lincoln to be close to their children. She was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Clatonia and currently a member at St. Mark's Lutheran Church of Lincoln. She was a member of the Wilber American Legion Auxiliary and a former member of Women in Farm Economics (WIFE) of Wilber. She enjoys embroidery work, sewing and gardening.