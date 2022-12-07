Eleanor Schuster

Eleanor Elaine (Waltke) Schuster, 89, of Beatrice passed away with her daughters at her side on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born June 25, 1933 at Pickrell to Herman and Helen Ottersberg Waltke. Eleanor was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. She attended country school District #163. She married Edwin Schuster at Zion Lutheran Church on January 7, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. They moved to a family farm three miles west of Filley and farmed for three years. They then moved to Beatrice and she worked for Formfit as a seamstress, the Community Hospital as a Nurse Aide, and Petersen Manufacturing. She then went to work at the Beatrice State Developmental Center as a Direct Care. She worked there for 17 ½ years until retiring in 2000. She always kept busy helping other people and her family. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to garage sales as well as having her own sales. She dearly loved her daughters and granddaughters.