Eleanor Schuster

Eleanor Elaine (Waltke) Schuster, 89, of Beatrice passed away with her daughters at her side on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born June 25, 1933 at Pickrell to Herman and Helen Ottersberg Waltke. Eleanor was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. She attended country school District #163. She married Edwin Schuster at Zion Lutheran Church on January 7, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell. They moved to a family farm three miles west of Filley and farmed for three years. They then moved to Beatrice and she worked for Formfit as a seamstress, the Community Hospital as a Nurse Aide, and Petersen Manufacturing. She then went to work at the Beatrice State Developmental Center as a Direct Care. She worked there for 17 ½ years until retiring in 2000. She always kept busy helping other people and her family. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to garage sales as well as having her own sales. She dearly loved her daughters and granddaughters.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Lamkin and significant other Rich Graham, Sharon Schuster of Beatrice; granddaughters, Nikki (Bryan) Greer of Mechanicsville, VA and Jess (Sam) Wilson of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Elliott Greer and Hunter and Parker Wilson; brother, Herman (Caroline) Waltke Jr. of Beatrice; sister, Annie Parde of Beatrice; brothers-in-law, Verne Thornburg and Les Adams, both of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Vivian Schuster of Lincoln, Rosetta Schuster of Caldwell, ID; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Helen Ottersberg Waltke; husband, Edwin Schuster (2012); brother, Robert Waltke; sisters, Arlene Thornburg and Mildred Adams; brothers-in-law, Edward Parde, Elmer Schuster and Alfred (Wanda) Schuster, Ben Schuster, William (Marie) Schuster, Raymond (Edna) Schuster; sisters-in-law, Lydia (Wilfred) Jurgens, Tina (Herman) Andreesen.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday. The family will meet and greet family and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation.