Elinor Caves

Elinor A. Caves, 92, a resident of the P.E.O. Home in Beatrice, passed away on October 19, 2022. She was born in 1930 to the late Leroy and Clara Caves of Lincoln.

Elinor is survived by sister Carol Hoover, sister-in-law Lucille Caves and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Helen, Francis, and Betty; brother George.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 27 from 4-6:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, October 28 at 2:00 p.m. Both will be at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 “A” Street Lincoln, NE 68510. The service will be livestreamed, please visit www.bmlfh.com for the link. Memorial donations may be directed to the family for future designation. For condolences, please visit www.bmlfh.com.