Visitation will be on Thursday, October 27 from 4-6:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, October 28 at 2:00 p.m. Both will be at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 “A” Street Lincoln, NE 68510. The service will be livestreamed, please visit www.bmlfh.com for the link. Memorial donations may be directed to the family for future designation. For condolences, please visit www.bmlfh.com.