Elizabeth Kramer

Elizabeth A. Kramer, 34, of Beatrice, Nebraska died Feb. 8, 2021 at University Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Elizabeth was born to Ronald and Jacinta (Conradt) Kramer. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 2005 and received her Bachelors Degree in History from Peru State College and Bachelors Degree in Accounting from Kaplan University. Elizabeth had a quirky way to her. She was loved dearly by all, especially her dad, mom, and sister. Elizabeth was an avid sports fan, she loved Cornhusker football and stuck with them through thick and thin. She was a huge history buff and could talk your ear off about anything. Elizabeth was a little nerdy but we loved that about her. She loved all animals, especially her cat Paisley. Her heart was full of love for her family and friends. She was stubborn and most times would not budge. Elizabeth will be dearly missed but we find comfort in who she will help having been a donor.