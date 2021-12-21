Elizabeth Leach

Elizabeth “Louise” Leach

Elizabeth “Louise” (Walczyk) Leach, 107 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Beatrice Health and Rehab Friday night, December 17, 2021. She was born on January 23, 1914 at Sterling to August and Emilia (Piontek) Walczyk. Louise attended St. Mary's Catholic School in St. Mary. Louise and Glenn B. Leach were married on April 22, 1940 and moved to Beatrice in 1943. They owned and operated Leach Radiator in Beatrice from 1943 until 1978. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and member of the 3-G's Saddle Club. She enjoyed gardening, canning, fishing, card games, word search puzzles, and was a great seamstress.

Survivors include daughters-in-law Cherie Leach of Beatrice and Debbie Leach of Omaha; granddaughters Jackie (Doug) Bornemeier, Susan Bragg, Traci (Mike) Baehr, all of Beatrice; grandsons Jeff (Sasha) Leach of Cedar Creek, Andy (Annali) Leach of Omaha, Nicholas (Alysha) Leach of Evergreen CO: great-grandchildren Nathan (Tawnya) Bornemeier, Katie (Thomas) Marshall, Anthony (Cristina)Bragg, Jamie Rudder, Stephanie (Timothy) Crocker, Ryan Hunt, Zach Baehr, Gwyer, Sagan and Tennyson Leach, Madysen, Carnegie and Aspen Leach, Skyler Babko, Grayden and Kayleigh Leach; great-great-grandchildren Natelie & Gareth Bornemeier, Kinley & Tatum Crocker, Granger & Henry Marshall; brothers Chris Schuster of Elk Creek, Johnny Schuster of Fresno, CA; and sister-in-law Darlene Schuster of Sterling. Preceded in death by her parents, stepfather John Schuster, husband Glenn Leach, sons Dick and Bob Leach, great-grandson Timmy Bragg, siblings and spouses Cecilia (Allen) Sebek, Martha (Noyle) Kramer, Irene (Earl) Boesiger, Delores (Edward) Valenta, Isidor Walczyk, August (Cathrine) Walczyk, Arthor (Veronica) Schuster, Richard Schuster and David Schuster, sisters-in-law Janie Schuster and Velma Schuster.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. The body will lie in state from noon-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Louise's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.