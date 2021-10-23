Elizabeth Post

Elizabeth “Betty” Post left this earth on October 21, 2021. She was greeted at the doors of Heaven by her beloved husband, Ralph. Betty was born on May 13, 1945 to Ernest and Delores Pick in Adrian, MN. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and later graduated from Worthington High School in 1963. She married Sidney K. Pletan and moved to Minneapolis where their daughter, Lila was born. They then moved to Riverton, WY and welcomed their son, Shawn, and later moved to Beatrice and welcomed their second daughter, Sheila. In 1979, Betty married Ralph G. Post and she and her children joined him and his children, Greg, Vicki, and Bill on a dairy farm between Wymore and Liberty. Betty was employed by Alco, Montgomery Wards and First National Bank before retiring at Beatrice State Developmental Center after 15 years. Betty's number one interest in her life was her grandchildren. She loved to go to their birthday parties and follow them to their sporting events. They were always excited to see Grandma Betty when they got off the school bus. She was very proud to sit with her grandchildren while having lunch at the school on Grandparent's Day. She was always there to help her family and support them whenever needed, she would always listen and never judge. She also enjoyed her Sisters in Christ group at the Wymore Church of Christ. She was baptized in the church by her grandchildren, Jessica Parrott and Joshua Shepardson in 2018. It was one of the happiest days in her life.