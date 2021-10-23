Elizabeth “Betty” Post
Elizabeth “Betty” Post left this earth on October 21, 2021. She was greeted at the doors of Heaven by her beloved husband, Ralph. Betty was born on May 13, 1945 to Ernest and Delores Pick in Adrian, MN. She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and later graduated from Worthington High School in 1963. She married Sidney K. Pletan and moved to Minneapolis where their daughter, Lila was born. They then moved to Riverton, WY and welcomed their son, Shawn, and later moved to Beatrice and welcomed their second daughter, Sheila. In 1979, Betty married Ralph G. Post and she and her children joined him and his children, Greg, Vicki, and Bill on a dairy farm between Wymore and Liberty. Betty was employed by Alco, Montgomery Wards and First National Bank before retiring at Beatrice State Developmental Center after 15 years. Betty's number one interest in her life was her grandchildren. She loved to go to their birthday parties and follow them to their sporting events. They were always excited to see Grandma Betty when they got off the school bus. She was very proud to sit with her grandchildren while having lunch at the school on Grandparent's Day. She was always there to help her family and support them whenever needed, she would always listen and never judge. She also enjoyed her Sisters in Christ group at the Wymore Church of Christ. She was baptized in the church by her grandchildren, Jessica Parrott and Joshua Shepardson in 2018. It was one of the happiest days in her life.
Survivors include her 3 daughters, Lila (Max) Allen and Sheila (Shawn) Siebe of Wymore, and Vicki Post of Kansas City, KS; 3 sons, Shawn (Lisa) Post of Geneva, Greg (Rena) Post of Blue Springs, and Bill (Elizabeth) Post of Lincoln; brother, Marvin (Sheri) Pick of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Marlene Gerdes of Graettinger, IA; sisters-in-law, Sandi Pick of Cold Springs, MN, and Sue (Larry) Burck of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Dan (Diane) Post of Lincoln; 25 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Hershel and Jenny (Shores) Post; sister, Joann Pick; brothers, Joseph, Maynard, and William Pick; brothers-in-law, Alfred Gerdes and Ernie Saathoff; sisters-in-law, Jackie Pick, and Joyce Saathoff, and great-granddaughter, Ryan Post.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service Thursday. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Betty's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.