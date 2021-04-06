Elizabeth Stratton

Elizabeth ‘Lanny' Stratton set aside her knitting needles Tuesday, March 16, 2021 after more than 76 marvelous years. She was born in Omaha on January 12, 1945 to John Leslie and Claire (Rubendall) Hoppe, and grew up in Lincoln. Lanny graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School, attended Colorado Women's College, and later transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she studied elementary education. While at UNL, Lanny was a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and was a 1966 Ak-Sar-Ben Countess. Upon her graduation in 1967, she moved to Omaha where she taught first grade until relocating to Beatrice in 1974. While in Beatrice, Lanny invested her time and talents through leading the Lady Bugs Extension Club, teaching needle point, providing meals for families in need, volunteering in her church community, and working at Beatrice Printing. In 1987, Lanny and daughter, Aimee, moved to Minnesota where she joined 3M in the Purchasing Services department. During her years at 3M, she found much joy in connecting with Hmong first graders while tutoring them in reading and math and was recognized for her efforts as a 1997 3M Community Volunteer Award winner. She built deep friendships that continued through retirement with regular birthday lunches, and she cheerfully provided her friends and family lifetime supplies of Post-It Notes, Scotch Tape, and many other 3M products.

Lanny will be remembered as Granny Lanny by her grandchildren and many family friends who loved her. Granny Lanny was happiest at the family's Lake L'Homme Dieu cabin near Alexandria, MN, especially when she could spend time with her grandson Gavin, wake up to loons singing, and enjoy the scenery and company of a pontoon ride. An avid NASCAR fan, Lanny diligently took notes and followed her favorite drivers while enjoying lake friends and the beauty of the lake. Lanny loved to serve others, and that passion came from knowing God loved her. She was deeply connected to her Eagle Brook faith community and was active in Encompass Senior Bible study. Lanny's care for others was reflected in every knitted hat, fabric bag, and dishtowel she gave. She faithfully remembered every birthday, anniversary, and special event with a greeting card. Lanny's superpower was active and open listening, and it was her joy to share in the burdens and blessings of the lives of her family and friends. Through many years of health struggles, Lanny maintained courage and bravery, believing life is to “be brave with joy” and teaching by example. The words from 1 Corinthians also guided her life: “So faith, hope, love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”