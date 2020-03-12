Elizabeth Weiner
Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials will go to Fairbury Elks Lodge or Capital City Humane Society.

