Elizabeth Weiner

Elizabeth (Beth) Weiner, 75, of Fairbury passed away March 7, 2020 at JCH & L Gardenside. She was born August 18, 1944 to Jack E. & Ilma Jean (Strayer) Corbin in Fairbury.

Survivors are sister Becky (Dick) Fisher of Friend and brother Tim Torrey of Fairbury.

Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials will go to Fairbury Elks Lodge or Capital City Humane Society. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com