Ellen Ford

On June 1st in the year 1920, God sent a beautiful blue eyed baby girl to Chet and Goldie McPheron on a farm in Holmesville. Ellen Viola McPheron made her arrival 3 months early as she was not due until the last of August! A true miracle that she survived! Amazingly this feisty and strong-willed spirit continued to serve her well for 101 years. After graduating from Holmesville High in 1938, Ellen decided to spread her wings a little and moved to Colorado. Even though city life was exciting, she decided to move back to her roots in Nebraska. She began dating a tall and handsome young man. Ellen knew right away that Leonard Ford would make a wonderful husband and an amazing dad. History would prove that she was right on both accounts. Leonard and Ellen were married on June 22, 1941. They lived in Beatrice where Leonard began his career with Swift and Company. Ellen used her creative skills and love of flowers and began working at the Dole Floral Shop. They began their family on January 14, 1948 when God sent them their daughter Shirlee. Four years later on May 22, 1952 another daughter, Wendee, made her arrival. In 1953, Leonard and Ellen and their daughters began a new adventure. They left Beatrice and purchased a baby chick hatchery in Tecumseh and began Ford Hatchery. They were a great team. Ellen helped in the hatchery doing whatever needed to be done for the business. Later they would add a wallpaper and paint business to the hatchery. It was named the Peeper Paper Paint Place and Leonard was the proprietor! Ellen stayed busy raising their two daughters and was always involved in working for her church, school, and civic activities. She also enjoyed being on a golf and bowling team. She worked at Field Floral and Gift in Tecumseh. It was a great fit for her. Flowers and people…..two great loves in her life! Unfortunately, after 41 years of marriage, the tall and handsome man who was the love of her life would leave this earth. In December of 1982, Leonard passed away, leaving behind a family who knew they had been loved well by an amazing husband and dad. Once again that feisty and strong-willed spirit moved her forward in life. She took charge of the Peeper Paper Paint Place, learning to be a strong woman in the business world. In 1996, Ellen made the difficult decision to sell the hatchery. As the years passed, she realized she wanted to be closer to her family so in 2004, she made the decision to sell the house she had lived in for close to 50 years and move to Lincoln. Adjusting to city life was a challenge but she met new neighbors and once again lived out her love for people. For the last 13 years of her life she lived with her daughter Shirlee and her husband Roger. If you ever asked Ellen, she would always say that life is good! She was an amazing example of living life to the fullest. Her ability to move forward in life no matter her circumstances is a great legacy. Looking over her 101 years one has to wonder what her secret was. She would say her faith has been her strength. Trusting God even in the mysteries of life, having strong family roots, and knowing that she was well loved. She passed that love on to all those she touched in life. Ellen always remembered birthdays, anniversaries, the sick, and new babies with a card or phone call. She sent out over 100 Christmas cards every year with her famous Christmas letter. Ellen peacefully passed from this life into the arms of her Savior at the age of 101 on November 5, 2021 with her family at her side.