Elma Jean Meckem

Private family funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating, casual attire is requested. Burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery of rural Pickrell at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Friday with social distancing the public is invited to meet at the cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and then one hour preceding the service on Friday. Social distancing will be practiced at the service and visitation. Masks are required at the service. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of Fox Funeral Home. Condolences may left online at www.foxfuneralhome.net

