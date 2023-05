Elmer James Hubka, beloved husband of 67 years to Jane (née Porter) Hubka and devoted father of Meredith (Mark) Safarik and Alison (Tim) Witherby died May 4, 2023 in his home in Terrace Park, OH. He was 94 years of age. Elmer was born in Virginia, Nebraska on March 16, 1929. His parents, Jim and Rose Hubka, owned a farm there. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lawrence, who died in 2021.