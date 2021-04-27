Elmer L. Waltke, 82, of Beatrice, died Sunday morning, April 25, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 30, 1938 at rural Adams. Elmer was baptized on July 17, 1938 and confirmed on March 29, 1953. He served in Company C 134th Infantry of the Nebraska National Guard from 1958 to 1964 and attained the rank of Specialist 4. He married Diane Scheele on May 13, 1960 at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Odell and they lived in Beatrice. He worked at Lentz Motors for a time and then as a professional welder for 40 years. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice for over 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking and remodeling houses.