Elmyra Graham

Elmyra Grace 'Myra' Graham
Elmyra Grace “Myra” Graham, 83, of Tecumseh, died Wednesday night, November 16, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on June 19, 1939 in Beatrice. Myra was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Her confirmation verse was John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Myra attended Wallman country school, Adams High School, and graduated from Filley High School in 1957. She married Gerald J. Dorn in 1959 and they were blessed with four children, Lori, Sandra, Gregory, and Julee. Later, they divorced. Myra married Ronald Graham on April 8, 1983 at Beattie, KS. They lived on the family farm south of Burchard and then in 1989 moved to Tecumseh. Ron and Myra enjoyed many years together traveling, working along-side each other, and being loving partners to one another. She also worked in bookkeeping and was a caregiver for 15 years for disabled individuals. She found that to be very rewarding. Myra loved her flower gardens, fishing trips, bowling, and going to her grandchildren's sporting events. Elmyra was a life-long member at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with her faith being very important to her.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Graham of Tecumseh; three daughters, Lori (Jim) Hoflen of Elk Horn, IA, Sandy (Dan) Parks of Steinauer, and Julee (Mike) Patzel of Humboldt; son, Greg (Kristi) Dorn of Filley; 19 grandchildren, Taralyn Hoflen, Schuyler Hoflen, Nolan Hoflen, Chandler (Naomi) Hoflen, Adriel Hoflen, Grace (Gilbert) Gonzales, Kael Hoflen, Blaes (Donie) Hoflen, Macrae Hoflen, Dion (Rebecca) Parks, Tyson (Kari) Parks, Cassandra (Ross) Eickhoff, Tandon (Kayla) Dorn, Riley (Isaac) Frerichs, Addison Dorn, Jayme (Emalie) Petersen, Jordan Droge, Lauren Patzel and fiancé Logan Bredemeier, and Cade Patzel; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Imogene (Gene) Bohlmeyer of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Bob (Jeannette) Graham of Round Rock, TX; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Grace (Tholen) Wallman; brother, Darrell Wallman; grandson, Zaeden Hoflen; niece, Michelle Bohlmeyer.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a book for signatures will be available on Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m. Family will meet and greet on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to Cottonwood Hospice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.