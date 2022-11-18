Elmyra Graham

Elmyra Grace “Myra” Graham, 83, of Tecumseh, died Wednesday night, November 16, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on June 19, 1939 in Beatrice. Myra was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Her confirmation verse was John 14:6 “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” Myra attended Wallman country school, Adams High School, and graduated from Filley High School in 1957. She married Gerald J. Dorn in 1959 and they were blessed with four children, Lori, Sandra, Gregory, and Julee. Later, they divorced. Myra married Ronald Graham on April 8, 1983 at Beattie, KS. They lived on the family farm south of Burchard and then in 1989 moved to Tecumseh. Ron and Myra enjoyed many years together traveling, working along-side each other, and being loving partners to one another. She also worked in bookkeeping and was a caregiver for 15 years for disabled individuals. She found that to be very rewarding. Myra loved her flower gardens, fishing trips, bowling, and going to her grandchildren's sporting events. Elmyra was a life-long member at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with her faith being very important to her.