Eloyde Mueller

Eloyde Alta (Heidemann) Mueller, 89 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Harbine passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln. She was born on December 4, 1932 in Jefferson County to Fred and Eunice (Chirnside) Heidemann. Eloyde grew up on a farm in the Plymouth and Daykin areas. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Daykin. Eloyde graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950 and earned an RN degree in 1953 from Lincoln General Hospital. She married Maurice Mueller on October 15, 1955 at Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth. After marriage, they lived in California before moving back in 1966 to a farm near Harbine. Eloyde worked as an RN at Fairbury Jefferson Memorial Hospital for almost 25 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jansen and then Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, LWML and Ladies Aid of Jansen and Leader of the Braille Center #113 at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine. Eloyde was an American Red Cross Health Service Volunteer for 19 years for both local and national disasters, most notably attending the San Francisco Earthquake 0f 1989 and World Trade Center 9-11 disasters. She loved Husker volleyball and football, watching her grandchildren in their sporting activities, quilting, gardening and traveling with friends and family along with just being with family.