Eloyde Mueller

Eloyde Alta Mueller
Eloyde Alta (Heidemann) Mueller, 89 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Harbine passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln. She was born on December 4, 1932 in Jefferson County to Fred and Eunice (Chirnside) Heidemann. Eloyde grew up on a farm in the Plymouth and Daykin areas. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Daykin. Eloyde graduated from Plymouth High School in 1950 and earned an RN degree in 1953 from Lincoln General Hospital. She married Maurice Mueller on October 15, 1955 at Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth. After marriage, they lived in California before moving back in 1966 to a farm near Harbine. Eloyde worked as an RN at Fairbury Jefferson Memorial Hospital for almost 25 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jansen and then Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury, LWML and Ladies Aid of Jansen and Leader of the Braille Center #113 at Zion Lutheran Church near Harbine. Eloyde was an American Red Cross Health Service Volunteer for 19 years for both local and national disasters, most notably attending the San Francisco Earthquake 0f 1989 and World Trade Center 9-11 disasters. She loved Husker volleyball and football, watching her grandchildren in their sporting activities, quilting, gardening and traveling with friends and family along with just being with family.
Eloyde is survived by her children, Valencia Mueller of Lincoln, Renee (Michael) Johnson of Sterling, CO, Jeff (Sheila) Mueller of Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Tiffany Mueller of Lincoln, Spencer (Tink) Johnson and their daughter, Kami Johnson of Frederick, CO, Tanner (Reagan) Johnson of Greeley, CO, Alice Mueller of Baltimore, MD, Anna Mueller of Laramie, WY; sister, Kathleen Nider of Lincoln; brothers, Howard (Linda) Heidemann of Port Huron, MI, Robert (Nancy) Heidemann, Donald (Suzanne) Heidemann, both of Plymouth; sisters-in-law, Joan (Kelch) Heidemann, Joyce (Schroeder) Heidemann; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice on October 9, 2015; brothers, Orlynn Heidemann, Lee Heidemann, Douglas Heidemann; sisters, Loretta Ruhnke, Joan Kay Heidemann; parents-in-law, Art and Lillie (Weichel) Mueller; brothers-in-law, Leonard Mueller, Donald Mueller, Jack Nider; and sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Mueller) Kuper and Ruby (Shottenkirk) Mueller.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln. Meet at Gate 2. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross, Alzheimer's Association or Lincoln General Alumni in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.