Elroy M. Ideus, 78, of Beatrice, died Monday morning, February 13, 2023, at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. He was born on January 2, 1945, in Beatrice and baptized on January 14, 1945 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice by Pastor Alfred Fleischmann. Elroy was confirmed by Pastor Loren Kniep on April 10, 1960, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. His confirmation verse was II Peter 3:18 “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be glory both now and forever.” He grew up on the family farm at Holmesville and graduated from Holmesville High School in 1963. He furthered his education at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln graduating in 1967. On August 4, 1967, he married LaDonna Schoneweis in Lincoln and they lived in Beatrice. Elroy farmed his entire life and taught school and coached for 43 years beginning in Holmesville and continuing at Southern Public Schools in Wymore. After retirement, he subbed in Wymore for several years. He truly enjoyed teaching and coaching football, basketball and track. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and had served on an usher team. Elroy enjoyed watching sports on television and raising a garden so he could compare his produce from year to year. He had a great voice and always loved to sing.