Elsie L. Zimmerman, 100

Elsie L. Zimmerman, 100, of Beatrice, died Saturday afternoon May 20, 2023 at Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on October 24, 1922 near Pickrell to Harm and Sophia (Caspers) Jurgens. Elsie grew up on a farm east of Pickrell. On January 14, 1945 she married Henry Zimmerman at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and they lived east of Pickrell until moving to Beatrice in 1961. She cleaned houses for several families and worked in the meat department at Grant Street Grocery for 20 years. Elsie was a life-time member of Zion Lutheran Church and a charter member of its Mission Circle. She enjoyed quilting, doing puzzles, playing cards and watching the KC Royals.

Survivors include her son, Donald (Sandy) Zimmerman of Lincoln; daughter, Kathy (Glen) Baete of Beatrice; five grandchildren, Tammy O'Connell, Chris (Bonnie) Baete, Heather (Boyd) Hardy, Sommer (Matt) Sejkora, and Tim Anderson; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Evelyn Meints of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Emma Evers of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Melvin (Sharon) Zimmerman of Hickman; nieces and nephews; special friend, Amy Otto. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry, who died on June 2, 2002; brother, Harvey (Wiona) Jurgens; brothers-in-law, Vernon Meints and Melvin Evers.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Wednesday at the church. The body will lie in state on Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.