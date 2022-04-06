Elsie Sejkora

Elsie Kay was born September 30, 1943 to Fred and Elsie (Keck) Powell. Elsie and six siblings grew up in and around Liberty, an area where Elsie spent her whole life. Elsie Kay graduated from Liberty Public School in 1961 and attended Wayne State and University of Nebraska Lincoln following graduation from high school. Elsie Kay was married with Roger Sejkora on September 10, 1961. They moved to Fortine, MT in 1962 where they started their family by adopting four children. Roger and Elsie Kay moved back to Nebraska where Elsie was a homemaker, schoolteacher and farm worker. She went back to college at Peru State College where she completed her dream of a bachelor's degree in teaching. Following this accomplishment, she attended Joseph's College of Beauty where she obtained her cosmetology license. Elsie spent the next several years enjoying helping people look and feel beautiful. Elsie Kay was passionate about God. She was a member of the Liberty Christian Church where she played piano for many years and taught classes. Elsie shared God with others through her love, prayers, and words. Elsie Kay was a devoted wife, selfless and supportive mother and grandmother. She had a bright and energetic personality and touched many lives with her loving kindness and passion for life. Elsie was a blessed woman of God, her favorite songs included “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Amazing Grace.” Proverbs 31:31 “Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”