Elton Perry

Elton R. Perry

Elton R. Perry, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday morning surrounded by his family at his daughter's home in Papillion. He was born on August 18, 1931 in Lincoln to Owen and Vera Belle (Fender) Perry. He was a graduate of Malcom High School and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Elton served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1952 and had lived in Beatrice since 1965. Elton and Bette Graham were married on June 4, 1967. He had been employed at the Gage County Extension office, and then by the US Post Office in Beatrice before retiring in 1987. He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. He enjoyed gardening and square dancing.

Survivors include his daughter Kendra Terlson and husband Tim of Papillion; son Roger Perry and wife Lesley of St. Charles, MO; 4 granddaughters Jayla Terlson, Elizabeth, Lauren and Taylor Perry. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bette (2021); infant daughter Kayla; granddaughter Bria Terlson; and brother Donald Perry.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Reverend Ken McQueen Sr. officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery at a later date. The body will lie in state Friday from 1-8:00 p.m. and Saturday until the time of the service at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Elton's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.