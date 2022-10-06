Elva Parde

Elva I. (Lenners) Parde

Elva I. (Lenners) Parde, 92 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Filley, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on June 1, 1930 in Beatrice to Oltman and Grace (Jurgens) Lenners. Elva graduated from Filley High School in 1948. She married Ervin Parde at Zion Lutheran Church near Pickrell on August 1, 1948. Elva was a farmwife and also owned the Filley Tavern in Filley with her husband for many years. She was a member of American Lutheran Church in Filley and enjoyed embroidering and sports. The family would like to send their sincere thanks to the residents and staff at the Homestead House for their love and support during COVID and the last 4 years and also the staff at Cottonwood Hospice.

Elva is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Bartels and husband Lorin, Vicki Busboom and husband Dennis, both of Beatrice, Karen Parde of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Jenny Busboom and husband Paul, Kelli Arens and husband Randy, Jeff Busboom and wife Jennifer, Justin Busboom and wife Mavie, Brett Busboom, Nate Parde and wife Sandy; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Lenners, Henry Lenners and wife Ann, Donald Lenners and wife Elnora; sister, Irene Fritzen and husband Lavern; sister-in-law, Dorothy Parde, all of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin on November 20, 2020; son, Randy; sister, Marie Hajek and husband John; sister-in-law, Evalena Lenners; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Parde and wife Emmalean and Norman Parde.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Filley Cemetery south of Filley. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the American Lutheran Church with Jeff Kleine and Eddie Dorn in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.