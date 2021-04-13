Emery Remmenga

Emery Nicole Remmenga
Emery Nicole Remmenga, age 5 passed away at her home on April 8, 2021. She was born in Beatrice on March 1, 2016 to Jeremy Russell and Elizabeth Remmenga. Emery attended Beatrice Community Preschool and loved being in Ms. Sarah's class. She loved life and anything pink. She enjoyed coloring, building Legos, Frozen, Paw Patrol, and Poppy from Trolls. She was a mother hen to her baby brother, Maverick and loved her siblings and her family.
Those left to mourn her passing are her mommy, Elizabeth Remmenga and fiancé Logan Woutzke of Blue Springs; dad, Jeremy Russell and Heather Prell of Beatrice; siblings, Brilea, Lola, Maverick, Aidan, and Treyson; grandparents, Sharon Surratt and Danny Bohlmeyer, Tom Remmenga, Jr., Bill and Melanie Woutzke, Cora and Kenny Betts, Scott and Cindy Russell, and Jacque and Kevin Dubas; aunts and uncles, Thad (Dawn) Russell, Justin Russell, Channing Russell, Tierney Russell, Kevin (Heather) Kracht, Chris (Keya) Remmenga, Derrick (Amber) Guiffre, Tricia (Quincey) Newman, Ashley (Nate) Stelling, Michelle (Wade) Klaus, Deanna Payne, and Julie Hart; great-grandparents, Bill and Lola Woutzke, Tom and Jowann Remmenga, Sr., Wilma Russell, Irene Prososki, and Sharon Remmenga; great-great-grandmother, Shilo; several cousins, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Ralph and Helen Kracht; and cousin, Chris Kracht.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at the church at 1:45 p.m. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Wymore Church of Christ Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Emery Remmenga Memorial for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Emery's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.