A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at the church at 1:45 p.m. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Wymore Church of Christ Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Emery Remmenga Memorial for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Emery's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.