Emily M. Betka, 95, of Beatrice died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 1, 1926 to Albert and Antonie Novak on the family farm near Milligan. The youngest of eight children, she attended school at District 48, in Saline County and graduated from Milligan High School in 1943. She attended nurses training at St. Elizabeth's Hospital through the United States Cadet Nurse Corp. She met Linus R. Betka shortly before graduating from high school and they were married December 22, 1945 in Geneva. They lived on a farm near Geneva for ten years. During this time their son, Raymond Lynn, and daughter, Jacquelene Jean, were born. In 1956, they moved to Beatrice and Emily was busy with her children's activities, including Girl Scout leadership and involvement at Centenary United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Gideons Auxiliary. She and Linus became charter members of Christ Community Church in 1985. In 1966, she became office manager for their Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Agency. She worked in that capacity for nearly 33 years until April 15, 1998, when Linus passed away. Emily enjoyed raising flowers, having a vegetable garden, motor home traveling, and fishing with Linus.