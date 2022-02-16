Emma Meints

Emma Irene Meints

Emma Irene (Schuster) Meints, 96, of Filley, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at a Lincoln Hospital. She was born on April 27, 1925, to Edd and Katie (Ehmen) Schuster. She was baptized, confirmed, and was a life long member at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell, and attended Sunny Slope School rural Filley. On May 5, 1946, she married Ernest Meints. They were blessed with seven children, and lived and farmed west of Filley her entire life, until she moved to Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams in 2018.

Survivors include daughters, Carol (Richard) Buss and Shirley (Gary) Huttenmaier, all of Beatrice, Susan (Terry) Robinson of Lincoln, Lynette (Eddie) Dorn of Filley and Kelly (James) Lenners of Adams; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mildred Meints. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Meints on September 10, 1998; infant son, Terry Meints; son, Dennis Meints; grandson, Curtis Huttenmaier; parents, Edd and Katie (Ehmen) Schuster; parents-in-law, Henry and Grace (Lieneman) Meints; sisters and brothers-in-law, Leona (Bill) Ideus and Dorothy (Ernest) Parde; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth (Anton) Oltman, Clarence (Teda) Meints, Lawrence Meints and Walt (Katie) Meints.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. A family prayer service will take place at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Masks are recommended. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pickrell. Visitation will be at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Endowment Fund with Les and Cindy Lieneman in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.