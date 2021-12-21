Emmalean Parde

Emmalean Rosetta Parde

Emmalean Rosetta Parde, 88, of Beatrice passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. She was born January 4, 1933, to Gerd and Tady (Parde) Wallman. She was baptized on January 23, 1933, by Rev. J.B. Reents and confirmed on March 21, 1948, by Rev. John Hieronymus. On January 21, 1950, she married Marvin H. Parde at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, and they lived and farmed in the Pickrell area. Emmalean was an active member of the Thrifty Workers Extension Club while living at Pickrell. They transferred their membership from Zion Lutheran to St. John Lutheran of Beatrice in 1956. She was a member of the ELCA Circle serving as General President and Secretary. She also served on the stewardship committee, nominating committee, taught Sunday school, Bible school and served as President and Secretary of Tabitha Circle. She worked for J.C. Penney, Wrightsman Plumbing as a bookkeeper, Gage County Implement Company and as the office manager for Good Samaritan Society before retiring in August of 1991. Emmalean enjoyed being a homemaker, seamstress, traveling and helping others. She also enjoyed spending her retirement at their Texas home where she served on the DVR board.

Survivors included her son, Larry (Deb) Parde of Beatrice; daughter, Janice (Gary) Brokke of Mission, TX; five granddaughters, Kerri (Paul) Tripp of Shawnee, KS, Chesa Henkel and friend Corey of Clatonia, Tina Parde of Denver, CO, Chrissy Saathoff of Beatrice and Chelsee (Jake) Adler of Holyoke, CO; eleven great-grandchildren, Courtney and Connor Carlson, Cole and Tanner Tripp, Emmitt and Eastin Henkel, Aubrey Tarin, Wyatt Saathoff, Cash, Clover and Brandon Adler; sisters-in-law, Ethel Wallman, Elva Parde and Dorothy Parde. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerd and Tady Wallman; husband, Marvin (2012); brothers and sisters-in-law, Ehme and Reka Wallman, John and Reka Wallman, Henry and Doris Wallman, and Edward Wallman; sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace and Reinhard Frerichs, Jennie Nelson and husband Bill Waltke; infant sister, Emma Wallman; brothers-in-law, Ervin and Norman Parde

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Ron and Betty Leners in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.