Enola Dauber

Enola M. Dauber, 90, of Beatrice passed away on December 5, 2022. She was born November 29, 1932, near DeWitt to John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch and attended First Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Beatrice High School. After graduation, she worked at the Gage County Courthouse. On April 28, 1952, she married Otto Dauber at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and moved to El Paso, TX, where Otto served in the U.S. Army. While there, she was employed by a law firm. Upon returning to Nebraska, Enola and Otto made their home near Diller and farmed. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In March 2021, she moved to Homestead House in Beatrice and considered it her home. Enola enjoyed gardening and working in her yard as well as sewing—especially quilts. She also loved going to the horse races with friends and playing Trivial Pursuit with family members on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed hosting and cooking for gatherings of her children’s friends. Company was always welcome in her home. Family and friends were important.