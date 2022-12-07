Enola Dauber

Enola M. Dauber, 90, of Beatrice passed away on December 5, 2022. She was born November 29, 1932, near DeWitt to John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch and attended First Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Beatrice High School. After graduation, she worked at the Gage County Courthouse. On April 28, 1952, she married Otto Dauber at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and moved to El Paso, TX, where Otto served in the U.S. Army. While there, she was employed by a law firm. Upon returning to Nebraska, Enola and Otto made their home near Diller and farmed. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In March 2021, she moved to Homestead House in Beatrice and considered it her home. Enola enjoyed gardening and working in her yard as well as sewing—especially quilts. She also loved going to the horse races with friends and playing Trivial Pursuit with family members on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed hosting and cooking for gatherings of her children’s friends. Company was always welcome in her home. Family and friends were important.
Survivors include daughter, Susan (Steve) Fielder and son, John (Joyce) Dauber; six grandchildren Elizabeth (Derek) Reich, Katherine (Scott) Shepler, Ethan (Brandi) Fielder, Lindy (Brad) Lindersmith, Macy (Blayne) Conroy and Cassandra Dauber (significant other, Cris Aleman); eight great-grandchilden Miles, Samantha and Alexandra Reich, Sarah and Olivia Shepler and Carter Jo, Evie and Pryor Lindersmith; sister, Lila Brolhorst; brother, Lee Mahloch and sister-in-law, Dorothy Mahloch. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch; husband, Otto; brother, Allen Mahloch; sister, Loretta Bergmeier; sisters-in-law Monika Mahloch and Ruby Morris; brothers-in-law Arnold Bergmeier, Marvin Brolhorst, and Elwin “Fuz” Morris.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Evergreen Home Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. A closed casket visitation will be held at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation. Sign Enola’s online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.