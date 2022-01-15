Eric Schouboe

Eric C. Schouboe

Eric C. Schouboe, 64, of Beatrice died unexpectedly January 13, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 7, 1957 in Beatrice and grew up on the farm south of Jansen. He graduated from Fairbury High School in 1975 and went on to graduate from Southeast Community College at Milford. He was a diesel technician and also traveled working various construction jobs for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, car racing, and playing pool.

Survivors include his brothers, Barry (Connie) Schouboe of Fairbury and Craig (Lisa) Schouboe of Topeka; sisters, Susan Schouboe of Beatrice and Shelly Luehring of Beatrice; nieces and nephews, Ashlea, Justin and wife Heather, Bryce and fiancée Brittney, Anna, Amanda, and Ciera; great-nieces and great-nephews, Sophia, Chloe, Syjlas, Maddix, Elle, and Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl “Jerry” and Althea (Schmidt) Schouboe; sister-in-law, Sheila Schouboe.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A book for signatures will be available at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.