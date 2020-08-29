Eric T. Hedges, 33, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Beatrice died unexpectedly in his home on August 21, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1987 in Omaha. He attended both Beatrice high school and Athol Massachusetts high school and later received his GED. As a youngster, he was a racer in the junior division of drag racing. He returned to Beatrice and worked with his dad at Zoom tech for four years. He then attended and graduated in 2013 from WYO-Tech in Laramie, WY, where he learned hot rod fabrication and street rod collision. He worked for Muscle Car Memories in Lincoln and Kiewit Infrastructure in Fort Calhoun. He moved to Port St. Lucie, FL and worked as a broker for Priceline Logistics. He enjoyed skateboarding, eccentric artwork, drawing and painting, playing the drums and guitar, and working on cars.